Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,595 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $88.11. 1,254,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

