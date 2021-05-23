Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,034. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 120.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

