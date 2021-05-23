Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $32.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $172.79. The company had a trading volume of 304,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,642. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

