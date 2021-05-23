Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $65.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCNNF shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

