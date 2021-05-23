Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $39.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. 968,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,631. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

