Cornichon Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $5,386.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00406960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00187891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00756970 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,820,281 coins and its circulating supply is 17,578,433 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

