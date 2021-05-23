Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Hits $94.25 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $10.50 or 0.00030360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $94.25 million and $16.98 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00843867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.73 or 0.08000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00078465 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,980,573 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

