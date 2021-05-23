FirmaChain (FCT) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market cap of $29.75 million and $3.62 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00406960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00187891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00756970 BTC.

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

