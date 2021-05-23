NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.24

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $156.60 million and $28.67 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00843867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.73 or 0.08000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00078465 BTC.

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,182,246,269 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

