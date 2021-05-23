Connable Office Inc. Acquires 11,689 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,686. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

