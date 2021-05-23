Iron Financial LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $296.75. 987,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,020. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.89 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

