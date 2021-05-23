International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Cut by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,678,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.74. 4,033,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,385. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

