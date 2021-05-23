Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $104.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.37. 1,361,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,269. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

