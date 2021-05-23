DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $1,599.72

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $1,599.72 or 0.04605402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $116.89 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.39 or 0.00850405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.84 or 0.07936604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00078014 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

