CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report sales of $10.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 million to $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $32.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.84 million, with estimates ranging from $29.44 million to $54.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 94.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,987. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

