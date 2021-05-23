Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

