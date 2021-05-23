Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.35. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

