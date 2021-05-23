17,470 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.48 on Friday, hitting $366.26. 2,657,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,403. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.07 and its 200 day moving average is $296.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.06 and a 1-year high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.