1,011 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Adobe stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average of $480.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

