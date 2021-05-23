Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,070 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,213,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,103,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

