Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $131,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.07 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

