Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Target by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Target by 15.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 43.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.09. 5,084,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

