Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,345.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,303.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,994.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.