SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 296,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,675. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $581.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

