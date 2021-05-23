D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,864 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average of $241.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

