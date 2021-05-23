AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 153,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,007. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,860 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

