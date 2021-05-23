Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.43 million-$10.88 million.

Shares of FEDU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 2,692,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,053. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

