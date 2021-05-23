MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 51,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,637,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,499,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 137.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

