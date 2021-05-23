D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 40,974 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $453,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.17. 1,072,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,041. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $278.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.