Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. 828,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

