ACoconut Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,205.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $165,205.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

