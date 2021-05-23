ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $201,509.74 and $64.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 55.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00649899 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002250 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 78,574,023,012 coins and its circulating supply is 14,299,343,359 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

