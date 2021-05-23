$0.80 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.07. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 286%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after acquiring an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $28.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

