Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 189,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,222,410 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,260,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.