MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $65.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.58. 4,147,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

