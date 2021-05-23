Iron Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.00. 5,828,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

