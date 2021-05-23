Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.87. 3,424,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.