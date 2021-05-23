The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $239,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.69. 6,842,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.