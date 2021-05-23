Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -C$52.20 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 557,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

