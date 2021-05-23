Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys 61,554 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 420.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $2,256,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,217,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

