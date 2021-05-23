PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,151. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average is $242.22. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

