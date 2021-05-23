Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -C$52.20 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 557,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

