Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $101.13

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,384. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.