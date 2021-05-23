TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

TMST traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 814,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.13.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.