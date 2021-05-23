TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TMST traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 814,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.13.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
