The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $209.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.66. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

