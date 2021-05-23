Huobi Token (HT) Trading Down 55.7% Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $1.43 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.47 or 0.00036664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00058487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00830739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.04 or 0.07768203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

