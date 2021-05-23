SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €131.67 ($154.90).

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SAP traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €114.88 ($135.15). 2,004,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

