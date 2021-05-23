The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

TJX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $67.04. 6,933,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.