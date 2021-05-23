D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 50,071 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. 2,177,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

