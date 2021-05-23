Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 28,145 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,716 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,145 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,195,619 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after buying an additional 407,865 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.87. 20,823,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,670,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.